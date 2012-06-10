June 10 The Russian soccer federation and the
national team on Sunday urged their fans in Poland to behave
after some supporters threw fireworks and displayed illicit
banners during Russia's opening Euro 2012 match.
UEFA said on Saturday it was investigating the incidents
which took place during the 4-1 win over the Czech Republic in
the city of Wroclaw on Friday.
"Some people in the stadium carried out acts which were
unworthy of real soccer fans. There is no place in the stands
for people who use sporting events to declare personal,
political or other points of view," the federation said in a
statement on its website.
"The federation and the Russian national team strongly ask
all real fans to oppose the provocative acts of hooligans and to
fully cooperate with match organisers when it comes to questions
of security."
European soccer's governing body are probing reports of
alleged abuse directed at Czech Republic players by Russia fans.
"We are appealing to all fans. Remember, you represent your
country. Respect yourself, your motherland and your team," said
the federation statement.
UEFA is also investigating what sparked a fight after the
Wroclaw match in which about 30 fans attacked stewards.
The head of the Polish company in charge of tournament
coordination said four stewards were hurt after being set on by
a group of drunk Russia fans.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Justin Palmer)