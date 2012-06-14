June 14 Russia will appeal UEFA's decision to
dock the team six points in qualifying for the next European
Championship if their fans misbehave again, the Russian soccer
federation said on Thursday.
"...the Russian soccer federation is entitled to prepare and
submit a written appeal against UEFA's decision and this will be
done within the allotted time for this procedure," the
federation said in a statement on its website.
UEFA acted after disturbances at Russia's opening Euro 2012
game against the Czech Republic last Friday where Russian fans
set off and threw fireworks and displayed illicit banners at the
Group A match in Wroclaw which Dick Advocaat's team won 4-1.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Ken Ferris)