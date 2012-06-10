(Adds details of separate incident in last two paras)
June 10 The Russian soccer federation and the
national team on Sunday urged their fans in Poland to behave
after some supporters threw fireworks and displayed illicit
banners during Russia's opening Euro 2012 match.
UEFA said on Saturday it was investigating the incidents
which took place during the 4-1 win over the Czech Republic in
the city of Wroclaw on Friday.
"Some people in the stadium carried out acts which were
unworthy of real soccer fans. There is no place in the stands
for people who use sporting events to declare personal,
political or other points of view," the federation said in a
statement on its website.
"The federation and the Russian national team strongly ask
all real fans to oppose the provocative acts of hooligans and to
fully cooperate with match organisers when it comes to questions
of security."
European soccer's governing body is probing reports of
alleged abuse directed at Czech players by Russia fans.
"We are appealing to all fans. Remember, you represent your
country. Respect yourself, your motherland and your team," said
the federation statement.
UEFA is also investigating what sparked a fight after the
Wroclaw match in which about 30 fans attacked stewards.
The head of the Polish company in charge of tournament
coordination said four stewards were hurt after being set on by
a group of drunk Russia fans.
In a separate incident, two Russia fans aged 27 and 41
appeared before a court in Wroclaw and were issued with a ban on
taking part in mass events. They also had their passports
confiscated until they pay a 2,000 zloty ($580) fine.
Wroclaw police spokesman Kamil Rynkiewicz told Reuters the
two were detained before the start of Russia's match because
"they refused to follow the orders of peace-keeping services".
They spent a night at the so-called "sobering-up tank".
($1 = 3.4542 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, additional reporting by Rob
Strybel; editing by Justin Palmer and Ken Ferris)