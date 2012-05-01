MOSCOW May 1 Russia captain Andrei Arshavin is
counting on a good showing at Euro 2012 to revive his sagging
club career.
The striker, who will turn 31 a week before the tournament
starts, rejoined former club Zenit St Petersburg on loan from
Arsenal in February following a turbulent year at the London
club.
After excelling for the first couple of years in the English
Premier League during which included the astonishing achievement
of scoring all four goals for Arsenal in a 4-4 draw with
Liverpool in 2009, Arshavin struggled to break into Arsenal's
first team this season.
Many pundits at home and abroad have questioned his desire,
work ethic and commitment to the game. Many others think he
looks ridiculous sticking his tongue out after scoring a goal,
but luckily for them they were less regularly upset as the goals
dried up.
Worse, his once loyal followers, who initially enjoyed his
interesting observations on life on Twitter, turned against him.
Arsenal supporters booed the Russian when he came on as a
substitute in January's 2-1 league defeat by Manchester United.
Faced with the prospect of spending the rest of the season
on the Arsenal bench, the St Petersburg native had little choice
but to move home while the transfer window in Russia was open.
Fortunately for Arshavin, Zenit - the club he led to the
Russian league title in 2007 and the UEFA Cup triumph the
following year - came to the rescue, signing him on a
three-month loan deal just minutes before the deadline.
"A chance to play again was the only reason why I decided to
come back home," Arshavin, once dubbed the "Golden Boy" of
Russian football, told local media.
"But I would love to return to Arsenal. My family feels
comfortable in London, my kids go to school there and each of us
is very happy living in London."
With his club career in limbo, Arshavin's international
future clouded as the Euros approached.
His scoring touch had deserted him - he had failed to
find the net for Russia for more than two years before finally
ending the drought by notching his team's second goal in a 2-0
win over Denmark in February's friendly.
Some experts dared to call for coach Dick Advocaat
to drop the once indispensable Arshavin from Russia's Euro 2012
squad - an unthinkable scenario just a few months ago.
"Personally, I think that he doesn't deserve a place on the
national team based on his current form," wrote former Soviet
international Yevgeny Lovchev, now a newspaper columnist and one
of Arshavin's fiercest critics.
However, Advocaat, who has known Arshavin since their days
together at Zenit, has kept faith with his leading player.
"Arshavin's place in the team was never in question," the
Dutchman told reporters. "He's our leader on and off the pitch."
REAL REVELATION
Arshavin was a revelation at Euro 2008, winning acclaim for
his creative play, cunning moves and scoring prowess.
The slightly-built striker helped transform a drab and
defensive Russia into an attractive attacking side that
defied the odds and reached the semi-finals for their best
showing in a major championship in 20 years.
He was voted into the tournament's All-Star team and became
a national hero almost overnight.
Arshavin quickly became Russia's highest-paid player and,
with his boyish-looking face gracing the cover of numerous
glossy magazines, he also earned a fortune from endorsements.
When Arsenal paid 15 million pounds ($21.35 million) to sign
Arshavin in February 2009 following protracted negotiations, it
seemed like a wise investment.
Arshavin quickly became a favourite with Arsenal fans,
especially after scoring all four of his team's goals in the
4-4 draw against Liverpool in April 2009 to become the first
player to achieve such a feat in a league match at Anfield since
1946.
Russia's fans would like nothing better than to see Arshavin
rediscover that kind of form this summer in Poland and Ukraine.
