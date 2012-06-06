WARSAW, June 6 Facts and figures ahead of Friday's Euro 2012 Group A match between Russia and the Czech Republic at the Municipal Stadium in Wroclaw, Poland:

* The only previous meeting between Russia and Czech Republic was at the Euro 96 finals when they drew 3-3 in Liverpool. The result served the Czechs better as they went on to the final while the Russians were eliminated in the group stage.

* The parent countries of the two opponents, Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia, met in the semi-finals of the first tournament in France in 1960, the Soviets winning 3-0 and going on to win the title.

* Russia come into the tournament on the back of a 14-match unbeaten run in which they have conceded only four goals.

* Russia have met the eventual tournament winners at the group stage of all of their three previous finals. At Euro 96, they lost 3-0 to Germany and were eliminated with only one point from a draw with the Czechs. At Euro 2004, they beat Greece 2-1 but still failed to get out of the group. In Euro 2008, they lost 4-1 to Spain in the group and, after both teams went through, lost to the Spaniards again 3-0 in the semi-finals.

* The Czech Republic have qualified for all four Euro finals since the break-up of Czechoslovakia and have been relatively successful, reaching the final in 1996 when they lost to Germany and the semi-finals in 2004 when they were beaten by eventual champions Greece.

* The Czechs' home defeat to Hungary in their last friendly was their first reverse in six matches since losing to Spain in the qualifying group last October. (Compiled by Paul Radford; Edited by Tom Pilcher)