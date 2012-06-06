Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
WARSAW, June 6 Russia play Czech Republic in a Euro 2012 Group A match on Friday.
Where: Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw
Capacity: 40,000
When: Friday June 8, 2045 local (1845 GMT)
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
World ranking: Russia 11, Czech Republic 26
RUSSIA
Probable team (4-5-1)
Name Age Caps Goals
16-Vyacheslav Malafeyev 33 24 0
2-Alexander Anyukov 29 65 1
12-Alexei Berezutsky 29 48 0
4-Sergei Ignashevich 32 75 5
5-Yuri Zhirkov 28 52 0
7-Igor Denisov 28 26 0
6-Roman Shirokov 30 22 6
8-Konstantin Zyryanov 34 50 7
17-Alan Dzagoyev 21 20 4
10-Andrei Arshavin 31 71 17
11-Alexander Kerzhakov 29 61 19
Also available:
1-Igor Akinfeyev 26 52 0
13-Anton Shunin 25 2 0
3-Roman Sharonov 35 9 0
19-Vladimir Granat 25 0 0
21-Kirill Nababkin 25 1 0
23-Igor Semshov 34 57 3
9-Marat Izmailov 29 34 2
22-Denis Glushakov 25 9 1
15-Dmitry Kombarov 25 5 0
14-Roman Pavlyuchenko 30 47 20
20-Pavel Pogrebnyak 28 32 8
18-Alexander Kokorin 21 5 0
COACH: Dick Advocaat
CZECH REPUBLIC
Probable team (4-2-3-1)
Name
1-Petr Cech 30 90 0
6-Tomas Sivok 28 26 3
2-Theodor Gebre Selassie 28 10 0
3-Michal Kadlec 27 34 8
8-David Limbersky 28 9 0
13-Jaroslav Plasil 30 71 6
19-Petr Jiracek 26 8 1
14-Vaclav Pilar 23 9 1
9-Jan Rezek 30 13 3
10-Tomas Rosicky 31 85 20
15-Milan Baros 29 89 41
Also available:
23-Jaroslav Drobny 32 6 0
16-Jan Lastuvka 29 1 0
5-Roman Hubnik 28 22 2
12-Frantisek Rajtoral 26 3 0
4-Marek Suchy 24 4 0
17-Tomas Hubschman 31 43 0
18-Daniel Kolar 26 11 1
11-Milan Petrzela 28 10 0
22-Vladimir Darida 21 2 0
20-Tomas Pekhart 23 10 0
21-David Lafata 30 18 3
7-Tomas Necid 22 26 7
COACH: Michal Bilek
Previous meeting:
19/06/96 ECF Russia 3 Czech Republic 3 Liverpool
NB: Excludes matches between former Soviet Union and former Czechoslovakia. Of 12 such games played, Soviet Union won 6, Czechoslovakia won 2 and four were drawn.
Key: ECF = European Championship finals
Group A P W D L F A Pts
Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greece 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Next fixtures:
June 12
Greece v Czech Republic, Wroclaw (1600)
Poland v Russia, Warsaw (1845)
June 16
Greece v Russia, Warsaw (1845)
Czech Republic v Poland, Wroclaw (1845) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
