WARSAW, June 23 The Russian FA has been fined
35,000 euros ($43,900) after fans set off and threw fireworks
and displayed illicit banners during their team's final group
match against Greece at the National Stadium on June 16, UEFA
said on Saturday.
The Russian FA was fined 30,000 euros for similar incidents
as well as for a supporter entering the pitch when Russia played
co-hosts Poland on June 12, an occasion marred by fighting
amongst supporters before and after the match in Warsaw.
The Russians were also fined 120,000 euros when about 30
fans attacked stewards in Wroclaw leaving four hurt following
their 4-1 win over the Czech Republic on June 8.
"Some people in the stadium carried out acts which were
unworthy of real soccer fans," the Russian soccer federation
said in a statement two days later.
In a poor tournament for Russia on and off the pitch, UEFA
also said it would dock the Euro 2008 semi-finalists six points
in qualifying for the next European Championship if their fans
are involved in similar incidents to those in Wroclaw.
Russia failed to reach the knockout stage of the tournament
after finishing second-bottom of Group A.
Separately, European soccer's governing body also opened
proceedings against Portugal on Saturday after a fan tried to
enter the pitch during their 1-0 quarter-final win against the
Czech Republic at the National Stadium on Thursday.
"The UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body will deal with the
case on Monday June 25," UEFA said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
