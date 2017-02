WROCLAW, June 8 Two quickfire attacks earned Russia a 2-0 halftime lead against the Czech Republic after goals by Alan Dzagoyev and Roman Shirokov in their Euro 2012 Group A opener on Friday.

Forward Dzagoyev netted the first in the 15th minute against the run of play when he coolly slotted home after Alexander Kerzhakov's header had rebounded off the post.

A defence-splitting pass by Russia captain Andrei Arshavin then allowed Shirokov to cleverly dink the ball over goalkeeper Petr Cech in the 24th.

The Czechs, who looked exposed on the left side of defence where they had selected attack-minded Michal Kadlec, huffed and puffed without creating any clear chances under light drizzle in the packed stadium. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)