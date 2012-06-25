MOSCOW, June 25 Russian soccer chief Sergei
Fursenko quit his post on Monday following Russia's
disappointing showing at Euro 2012.
Fursenko, who also sits on the UEFA executive board,
resigned after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I would like to apologise to our fans for such a result. I
have taken a difficult decision - to step down as head of the
Russian Football Union (RFU)," Fursenko told his close friend
Putin, the Kremlin said.
Fursenko has been heavily criticised for the team's poor
showing at the tournament in Poland and Ukraine, where they
failed to advance past the group stage following a 1-0 upset by
unfancied Greece in their final Group A match.
Fursenko, 58, was appointed as the RFU boss in February 2010
after working as the president of Russian Premier League club
Zenit St Petesburg for four years.
He was largely responsible for hiring Dutchman Dick Advocaat
as Russia coach in 2010 after deciding against extending a
contract of fellow-Dutchman Guus Hiddink, who led the Russians
to the Euro 2008 semi-finals. The team then failed to qualify
for the 2010 World Cup.
Fursenko's resignation was greeted with mixed reviews from
Russian soccer experts.
Former Prime Minister Sergei Stepashin, who now serves as
chairman of Dynamo Moscow's advisory board, said: "Fursenko's
exit was justified taking into account our result at Euro 2012."
However, honorary RFU chief Vyacheslav Koloskov criticised
Fursenko for abandoning "the sinking ship".
"I have a feeling there is more to his resignation,"
long-time RFU boss and former FIFA vice-president Koloskov was
quoted as saying by local media.
"Just three or four days ago Fursenko said he was looking
for a new coach, meaning he had no plans to resign. Something
must have happened that made him change his mind," Koloskov
said.
"I'm not going to condemn him - I was in his position myself
a few years ago (after Russia's fiasco at Euro 2004) - but I
think it's not right for him to abandon the sinking ship."
