MOSCOW, Oct 11 Russia secured a place in the
Euro 2012 finals with a 6-0 thrashing of Andorra in their last
qualifier on Tuesday to finish top of Group B.
Alan Dzagoyev, who scored the only goal in a pivotal 1-0
away win over Slovakia on Friday, led the way with a first-half
double while Sergei Ignashevich and Roman Pavlyuchenko struck to
make it 4-0 before the break.
The Russians, who needed only a draw against the rank
outsiders Andorra to stay ahead of Ireland at the top of the
group, added two more through Denis Glushakov and substitute
Diniyar Bilyaletdinov after the interval.
"We wanted not just to win and clinch a Euro 2012 place but
win big to make our fans happy," Dzagoyev told Russian
television.
The CSKA Moscow playmaker opened his account in the fifth
minute and also fired a superb volley on the turn into the far
corner just before halftime.
Ignashevich headed an Andrei Arshavin free kick for Russia's
second in the 26th minute before Pavlyuchenko made it 3-0 four
minutes later.
ADVOCAAT PRAISE
It was Pavlyuchenko's 20th goal in 45 internationals while
Glushakov scored his first for Russia just before the hour.
Bilyaletdinov completed the rout with a low strike six
minutes after coming on for Igor Semshov.
Russia coach Dick Advocaat, who took over in 2010, praised
his team for reaching the finals.
"It was a very difficult qualifying campaign but from the
start I was sure that we would qualify for the finals. I think
we deserved to finish first," the Dutchman told reporters.
"I hope that from now on, our team will not be criticised as
much as it was in the past.
"With all the respect to Andorra we knew that we just
couldn't lose to them and I think today we scored the biggest
win of all in our group."
Andorra's mostly amateur side rarely threatened Russia
goalkeeper Vyacheslav Malafeyev, who only had to make one stop
in the entire match.
The world's joint lowest-ranked team lost all their 10
matches in the group, conceding 25 and scoring just once.
