WROCLAW, June 8 Russia swept to a 4-1 win over the Czech Republic with a slick counter-attacking display and deadly finishing on Friday to take control of what was tipped to be a tight Euro 2012 Group A.

Alan Dzagoyev slotted the opener in the 15th minute after Alexander Kerzhakov's header rebounded off the post and Roman Shirokov dinked in a neat second in the 24th following a defence-splitting pass by on-song skipper Andrei Arshavin.

The outgunned Czechs pulled one back through Vaclav Pilar early in the second half but Russia roared back as Dzagoyev tucked in his second after 79 minutes and substitute Roman Pavlyuchenko slammed in a brilliant fourth three minutes later.

Poland and Greece drew 1-1 in the other Group A game in Warsaw earlier on Friday, with both teams ending with 10 men. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)