By Justin Palmer
| WARSAW, June 15
WARSAW, June 15 Russia coach Dick Advocaat's
assertion that his team have played the best football at Euro
2012 will come under the microscope when they look to seal a
quarter-final place and send Greece home on Saturday.
The Russians impressed with their slick and precise
counter-attacks in thumping the Czech Republic 4-1 in their
Group A opener but, with an unchanged side, could not sustain
the momentum against lively co-hosts Poland and were held to a
1-1 draw.
Greece, who must beat the Russians to reach the last eight,
cannot afford to make the slow starts that have cost them dearly
against Poland and the Czech Republic, who clash in Wroclaw.
The 2004 European champions found themselves 2-0 down after
six minutes against the Czechs, having trailed co-hosts Poland
until six minutes into the second half of their tournament
opener.
Russia, who need just a draw to progress, are unbeaten in 16
matches since a friendly defeat by Iran last year, and
confidence is high in Advocaat's squad who are clearly
benefiting from their Zenit St Petersburg backbone.
Seven of the team who have started both games play for
Russian champions Zenit, where Advocaat enjoyed a successful
stint as coach.
In fact, six of those players who beat Rangers in the 2008
UEFA Cup final in Manchester under Advocaat have been on the
Dutchman's starting team sheets in Poland.
"When he was coaching Zenit, we played against various teams
in the Russian league, so he knows all the players well," said
Russia and Zenit goalkeeper Vyacheslav Malafeev.
"He never had any problems adapting to players or managing
them. He then created a certain playing strategy which we've
been using for the past two years, and which we try to better
with each game."
Russia's confidence about a genuine title bid comes from the
top.
Russian Football Union president Sergey Fursenko, writing in
the team's media guide, titled 'Bring us the Victory', said: "We
duly expect our team to add another glorious part to the
chronicle of victories of Russian football."
Greece coach Fernando Santos is set to make changes with
defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos available after serving a
one-match suspension.
Goalkeeper Michalis Sifakis will probably start after
replacing the injured Kostas Chalkias midway through the first
half against the Czechs.
Midfielder Giorgos Karagounis is poised to equal Theodoros
Zagorakis's national record of 119 caps.
Santos said his team, with one point from two games, could
thrive in adversity.
"We must leave it all behind us. We must take all our
passion on to the pitch and I am sure we will make the Greek
fans happy," the Portuguese told UEFA.com.
