By Justin Palmer
| WARSAW, June 11
WARSAW, June 11 If Russian fans back home are
getting excited about their team's impressive start to Euro
2012, coach Dick Advocaat has not heard about it.
In fact, the phlegmatic Dutchman is hardly getting worked up
himself.
"No, I don't think so," he said on Monday when asked if the
4-1 demolition of the Czech Republic in their Group A opener had
sparked some European Championship "craziness" across Russia.
"I don't have any contact with Moscow," added the coach who
will stand down after Euro 2012 to take charge of Dutch side PSV
Eindhoven. "So I really don't know. But it doesn't really
matter, we haven't won anything yet."
Advocaat, whose side take on co-hosts Poland in their second
game on Tuesday, played down expectations of a good run in the
tournament, emphasised Russia were a "team" and stuck rigidly to
instructions not to answer questions on anything related to
off-field matters, especially alleged bad behaviour by Russian
fans.
"Title talk? That's very optimistic," Advocaat told a news
conference at the National Stadium in the Polish capital.
"We have only played one game so we'll see how the next two
games go. This first game was important to win, of course, but
we'll see what happens if we get nine points at the end (of the
group stage).
"That (Czech Republic) game has gone... we've got three
points and we just have to make sure we play well tomorrow. The
first result we'll forget about."
DARK HORSES
Russia enjoyed a run to the semi-finals of Euro 2008 before
losing to Spain and Advocaat has tipped his team to be "dark
horses" again at this tournament.
The coach came in for heavy criticism from Russian media
during qualifying for his selection policy, retaining virtually
the same squad that performed so well four years ago.
Yet those same players, led by the outstanding Andrei
Arshavin, hit the ground running in Wroclaw on Friday with a
performance of attacking zest that left the Czech defence in
disarray.
Advocaat would not single out individual performers.
"We are a team that plays well together, we know that when
one player has a lesser game, another has to have a better game.
We all have games like that but we all do quite well as a team.
"We know we play a certain way and we want to play attacking
football."
Turning to Tuesday's opponents Poland, Advocaat predicted an
"interesting game".
"Poland is a very strong team, playing at home which is an
advantage but we showed in the first game that we are a very
good team and we can make it difficult for our opponents."
(Editing by Ken Ferris)