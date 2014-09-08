(Adds quotes)

By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy

MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russia were helped by two own goals as they began their Euro 2016 Group G qualifying campaign with a 4-0 drubbing of Liechtenstein at the Arena Khimki on Monday.

The first own goal came after four minutes, Sergei Ignashevich's free kick from long range taking a big deflection off Martin Buechel.

Russia then had plenty of opportunities to extend their lead but were let down by wayward finishing by Alexander Kokorin and Denis Cheryshev.

The home team enjoyed their second slice of luck five minutes into the second half.

Alan Dzagoev was put through on goal and after his shot came back off goalkeeper Peter Jehle, the ball bounced into the path of Franz Burgmeier who deflected it into his own net.

Further goals from Spartak Moscow pair Dmitry Kombarov (penalty) and Artem Dzyuba, playing in his first international since August 2013, completed a comfortable victory for Fabio Capello's side.

"It was a good game. Unfortunately we didn't take all the chances we were presented with," Italian Capello told reporters.

"We had a number of opportunities in front of goal but I saw a number of positives today."

Russia's next qualifier will be against Sweden in Stockholm on Oct. 9.

"We know the game against Sweden will be a lot tougher," said midfielder Denis Glushakov. "They are at a completely different level in comparison to Liechtenstein."

Liechtenstein captain Mario Frick heaped praise on the Russians.

"We played very well in the first half and had two or three chances but the speed of the Russian team was too high for us," he said. "I thought they were very impressive." (Editing by Steve Tongue)