MOSCOW Oct 12 Russia booked their place in next summer's Euro 2016 finals in France by beating Montenegro 2-0 at the Otkrytie Arena in Moscow on Monday.

Oleg Kuzmin scored his first goal for his country after 33 minutes and they went 2-0 up when Vladimir Rodic sent Dmitry Kombarov tumbling in the penalty area four minutes later and Alexander Kokorin stepped up to take the resulting spot kick as he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Russia qualify in second place from the group, behind leaders Austria. Sweden finished third and go into the playoffs.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Mike Collett)