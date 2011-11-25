MOSCOW, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists Russia ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec. 2:

Qualified: As winners of Group B

P W D L F A Pts

Russia 10 7 2 1 17 4 23

Ireland 10 6 3 1 15 7 21

Armenia 10 5 2 3 22 10 17

Slovakia 10 4 3 3 7 10 15

Macedonia 10 2 2 6 8 14 8

Andorra 10 0 0 10 1 25 0

Results

2010

Sept 3 Andorra A Won 2-0 (Pogrebnyak 2)

Sept 7 Slovakia H Lost 0-1

Oct 8 Ireland A Won 3-2 (Kerzhakov, Dzagoyev,

Shirokov)

Oct 12 Macedonia A Won 1-0 (Kerzhakov)

2011

March 26 Armenia A Drew 0-0

June 4 Armenia H Won 3-1 (Pavlyuchenko 3)

Sept 2 Macedonia H Won 1-0 (Semshov)

Sept 6 Ireland H Drew 0-0

Oct 7 Slovakia A Won 1-0 (Dzagoyev)

Oct 11 Andorra H Won 6-0 (Dzagoyev 2,

Ignashevich,

Pavlyuchenko,

Glushakov,

Bilyaletdinov)

Leading scorers in qualifiers: Roman Pavlyuchenko, Alan Dzagoyev (4 goals)

Previous European Championship record:

(1960-88 as the Soviet Union, 1992 as CIS, 1996-2008 as Russia)

Appearances 9: (1960, 1964, 1968, 1972, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2004, 2008)

Winners of the first European Championship in 1960

Runners-up: 1964, 1972, 1988

Semi-finals: 1968, 2008

FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 12th

Draw for 2012:

Allocated in Pot 2 with Germany, England and Italy

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland

Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia

Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden

Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Dick Advocaat

Captain: Andrei Arshavin

Prospects: Dutchman Dick Advocaat hopes to at least follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Guus Hiddink, who led Russia to the semi-finals at Euro 2008 -- the country's best showing in a major tournament since 1988 when they finished as runners-up to the Netherlands in the European Championship in West Germany.

However, many pundits at home doubt that Russia's ageing squad will be able to emulate their success of four years ago because Advocaat has made little changes in the team, inherited from his predecessor.

(Compiled by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Justin Palmer)