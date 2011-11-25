MOSCOW, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012
finalists Russia ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on
Dec. 2:
Qualified: As winners of Group B
P W D L F A Pts
Russia 10 7 2 1 17 4 23
Ireland 10 6 3 1 15 7 21
Armenia 10 5 2 3 22 10 17
Slovakia 10 4 3 3 7 10 15
Macedonia 10 2 2 6 8 14 8
Andorra 10 0 0 10 1 25 0
Results
2010
Sept 3 Andorra A Won 2-0 (Pogrebnyak 2)
Sept 7 Slovakia H Lost 0-1
Oct 8 Ireland A Won 3-2 (Kerzhakov, Dzagoyev,
Shirokov)
Oct 12 Macedonia A Won 1-0 (Kerzhakov)
2011
March 26 Armenia A Drew 0-0
June 4 Armenia H Won 3-1 (Pavlyuchenko 3)
Sept 2 Macedonia H Won 1-0 (Semshov)
Sept 6 Ireland H Drew 0-0
Oct 7 Slovakia A Won 1-0 (Dzagoyev)
Oct 11 Andorra H Won 6-0 (Dzagoyev 2,
Ignashevich,
Pavlyuchenko,
Glushakov,
Bilyaletdinov)
Leading scorers in qualifiers: Roman Pavlyuchenko, Alan
Dzagoyev (4 goals)
Previous European Championship record:
(1960-88 as the Soviet Union, 1992 as CIS, 1996-2008 as
Russia)
Appearances 9: (1960, 1964, 1968, 1972, 1988, 1992, 1996,
2004, 2008)
Winners of the first European Championship in 1960
Runners-up: 1964, 1972, 1988
Semi-finals: 1968, 2008
FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 12th
Draw for 2012:
Allocated in Pot 2 with Germany, England and Italy
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland
Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Dick Advocaat
Captain: Andrei Arshavin
Prospects: Dutchman Dick Advocaat hopes to at least follow
in the footsteps of his compatriot Guus Hiddink, who led Russia
to the semi-finals at Euro 2008 -- the country's best showing in
a major tournament since 1988 when they finished as runners-up
to the Netherlands in the European Championship in West Germany.
However, many pundits at home doubt that Russia's ageing
squad will be able to emulate their success of four years ago
because Advocaat has made little changes in the team, inherited
from his predecessor.
