By Michael Kahn
WROCLAW, Poland, June 8 Russia swept to a 4-1
win over the Czech Republic with a slick counter-attacking
display and deadly finishing on Friday to take control of what
was tipped to be a tight Euro 2012 Group A.
Alan Dzagoyev scored either side of a dinked effort from
Roman Shirokov before substitute Roman Pavlyuchenko struck a
brilliant fourth to sink their dazed opponents.
The Czechs tried their best to fight back in the second
half, with Vaclav Pilar making it 2-1 just after the break, but
Russia could have won by even more goals as they stamped their
credentials on the tournament as possible title contenders.
With captain Tomas Rosicky and forward Milan Baros returning
for the Czechs after injury, they controlled the game early on
in chilly, damp conditions but were undone by sloppy defending.
Russia forward Dzagoyev netted the first goal in the 15th
minute against the run of play when he coolly slotted home after
Alexander Kerzhakov's header had rebounded off the post.
A defence-splitting pass by Russia captain Andrei Arshavin
then allowed an unmarked Shirokov to cleverly clip the ball over
goalkeeper Petr Cech in the 24th minute.
The Czechs looked exposed on the left side of defence where
attack-minded Michal Kadlec had switched to his preferred role
from a central position in recent warm-up matches.
The Czechs looked lively in the second half and cut Russia's
lead in the 52nd minute when Pilar latched on to a through ball
from Jaroslav Plasil and slotted home after rounding the keeper.
But Russia's coach Dick Advocaat vowed to play an attacking
style and the team executed his instructions to perfection.
Dzagoyev notched his second in the 79th with a powerful shot
that flew past Cech before Pavlyuchenko held off a defender at
the edge of the penalty area and rifled a shot into the net.
Earlier, Greece fought back to draw 1-1 with co-hosts Poland
in the opening match of Euro 2012 but also missed a penalty as
both teams ended their action-packed Group A clash with 10 men.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by ken Ferris)