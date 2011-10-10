MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia coach Dick Advocaat has warned his players not to let themselves get riled by Andorra and pick up "stupid cards" in Tuesday's final Euro 2012 Group B qualifier.

"The Andorrans do not play football, they play anti-football and we must be ready for their provocations," Advocaat told reporters on Monday.

"They always play hard, just like they played against us in Andorra (last September when Russia won 2-0)."

The Russians lead second-placed Ireland by two points and need only a draw against rank outsiders Andorra at home to clinch a spot at next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine.

"It's very important not to get stupid yellow or red cards in our last match, just like happened with Andrei Arshavin four years ago," the Dutchman said.

Russia captain Arshavin missed the start of the Euro 2008 finals after being banned for the first two group games for a red card in their final qualifier against the same opponents.

Four years ago, Arshavin was facing a possible three-game suspension for kicking Andorra defender Ildefons Lima in a 1-0 win that secured Russia's place in the tournament in Austria and Switzerland. Russia went on to reach the Euro 2008 semi-finals.

Andorra are bottom of Group B, having lost all nine of their games so far. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

