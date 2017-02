MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia secured a place in the Euro 2012 finals with a 6-0 thrashing of Andorra in their final qualifier on Tuesday to finish top of Group B.

Alan Dzagoyev, who scored the only goal in a pivotal 1-0 away win over Slovakia on Friday, led the way with a first-half double while Sergei Ignashevich and Roman Pavlyuchenko struck to make it 4-0 before the break.

The Russians, who needed only a draw against rank outsiders Andorra having led second-placed Ireland by two points, added two more through Denis Glushakov and substitute Diniyar Bilyaletdinov after the interval.

Andorra, the world's joint lowest-ranked team, losing all their 10 matches, conceding 25 and scoring just once.

