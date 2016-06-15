MOSCOW, June 15 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told parliament on Wednesday it was impossible to ignore what he said were outrageous provocations by English football fans at the Euro 2016 tournament in France, the RIA agency reported.

"We cannot close our eyes to the absolutely provocative actions by supporters from other countries," Lavrov was quoted as telling parliament.

"You have probably seen the outrageous images on TV when the Russian flag is getting stamped on and when insults are being screamed about the Russian (political) leadership and about leading Russian sports people."

Talking about violence involving Russian fans, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said separately the Kremlin hoped there would be no further "excesses" and that any investigations into violence would be even-handed.

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko was cited earlier on Wednesday as saying he could not rule out Russian soccer fans being involved in more violence because they were constantly being provoked, the TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jason Bush)