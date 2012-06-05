MOSCOW, June 5 The Russia squad for the Euro
2012 finals comprise the following 23 players:
GOALKEEPERS
Igor Akinfeyev (CSKA Moscow) Born: 08.04.86 Caps: 52. Played
in all five games at Euro 2008, helping them to the semi-finals,
a best championship showing in 20 years. Made his debut in
friendly against Norway in April 2004, aged 18, becoming
Russia's third-youngest debutant.
Vyacheslav Malafeyev (Zenit St Petersburg) Born: 04.03.79.
Caps: 24. Solid if unspectacular, experienced keeper who did not
concede a goal in Russia's final four qualifiers for Euro 2012
when he deputised for the injured Akinfeyev.
Made the Euro 2008 squad after helping his club Zenit to the
UEFA Cup trophy that year. Played at Euro 2004 in Portugal.
Anton Shunin (Dynamo Moscow) Born: 27.01.87. Caps: 2. Young,
promising keeper, who grew up idolising the great Lev Yashin.
Was preferred over more experienced Vladimir Gabulov for Euro
2012, going there as a third-choice keeper. Made his Russia
debut against Poland in 2007.
DEFENDERS
Alexei Berezutsky (CSKA Moscow) Born: 20.06.82 Caps: 48
Goals: 0. Tall, powerful left back, who relies more on his
strength than skill. Made the Euro 2008 squad but did not see
any action there. Made Russia debut against Cyprus in 2003.
Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow) Born: 14.07.79 Caps: 75
Goals: 5. Hard-nosed central defender with a powerful shot, a
defensive stalwart both for national team and club. Played in
Russia's last four matches at Euro 2008 after missing their
opening game.
Alexander Anyukov (Zenit St Petersburg) Born: 28.09.82.
Caps: 65 Goals: 1. Speedy right back with a good shot, can also
play in midfield. Good one-on-one marker, appeared in all five
of his team's games at Euro 2008. Made Russia debut in 2004.
Roman Sharonov (Rubin Kazan) Born: 08.09.76. Caps: 9 Goals:
0. Highly-experienced central defender, who played in Euro 2004.
Has not played for Russia since 2004 but was called up after
first-choice Vasily Berezutsky was ruled out with a hip injury.
Vladimir Granat (Dynamo Moscow) Born: 22.05.87. Caps: 0.
Speedy left back who can also play in the centre of defence.
Surprise choice for Euro 2012 but unlikely to see any action
there unless regular defenders get injured or suspended.
Kirill Nababkin (CSKA Moscow) Born: 08.09.86. Caps: 1. Right
back was not in Russia's preliminary Euro 2012 squad but was
included in the final 23-man roster after the team lost two
defenders to injury and illness. Coach Dick Advocaat said
Nababkin was needed as a back-up for Alexander Anyukov.
MIDFIELDERS
Yuri Zhirkov (Anzhi Makhachkala) Born: 20.08.83 Caps: 52
Goals: 0. Tireless left winger who joined Chelsea in 2009 after
a highly successful Euro 2008, where he played in all five of
Russia's games and made the tournament's All-Star team. Returned
to Russia last August, joining big-spenders Anzhi Makhachlaka
after struggling to break into Chelsea's first team.
Konstantin Zyryanov (Zenit St Petersburg) Born: 04.10.77
Caps: 50 Goals: 7. A late developer, steady midfielder, became a
regular soon after joining Zenit St Petersburg from struggling
Torpedo Moscow in 2007. Also played in all five of Russia's
games at Euro 2008 and made the tournament's All-Star team.
Voted Russia's Player of the Year in 2007.
Roman Shirokov (Zenit St Petersburg) Born: 06.07.81 Caps: 22
Goals: 6. Another late developer, became an all-round player
soon after joining champions Zenit St Petersburg from
unfashionable FK Khimki. Zenit's top scorer in the Champions
League with five goals this season - not a bad return for a
holding midfielder.
Igor Denisov (Zenit St Petersburg) Born: 17.05.84 Caps: 26
Goals: 0. Shocked many experts by turning down a chance to play
at Euro 2008, refusing coach Guus Hiddink's invitation. Made
peace with the Dutchman after the tournament. Hard, defensive
midfielder, had a reputation for trouble earlier in career, but
has mellowed in the last few years.
Igor Semshov (Dynamo Moscow) Born: 06.04.78 Caps: 57 Goals:
3. Diminutive but skilful midfielder, can play most positions.
Euro 2012 will be his fourth major tournament. Became one of
Russia's key players at Euro 2008, appearing in all five games.
Alan Dzagoyev (CSKA Moscow) Born: 17.06.90 Caps: 20 Goals:
4. One of the most gifted players of his generation, the flashy
playmaker made his debut aged 18 in a 2010 World Cup qualifier
against Germany in October 2008. Became one of Russia's key
players during the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign, catching the
attention of several top European clubs, including Real Madrid.
Marat Izmailov (Sporting Lisbon). Born: 21.09.82. Caps: 34
Goals: 2. Once regarded as one of the most talented Russian
players and a veteran of 2002 World Cup and Euro 2004, has
struggled to overcome numerous injuries in recent years. Had not
played for the national team since 2006 before making a surprise
start in a friendly against Uruguay in May.
Denis Glushakov (Lokomotiv Moscow) Born: 27.01.87 Caps: 9
Goals: 1. Dependable central midfielder, became one of Russia's
regulars after making his international debut in a friendly
against Qatar in March last year. Courted by Russian champions
Zenit St Petersburg last year, but decided to remain at
Lokomotiv Moscow.
Dmitry Kombarov (Spartak Moscow) Born: 22.01.87. Caps: 5
Goals: 0. Left winger, who can also play in defence, was
preferred over more experienced team mate Diniyar Bilyaletdinov.
His twin brother Kirill Kombarov also plays for Spartak Moscow.
Made his Russia debut in a friendly against Denmark in February.
FORWARDS
Andrei Arshavin (Zenit St Petersburg) Born: 29.05.81 Caps:
71 Goals: 17. Small, talented playmaker, widely considered the
country's best player. A real revelation at Euro 2008. Was voted
into the tournament's All-Star team after helping Russia reach
the semi-finals. Arsenal paid a club record fee of 15 million
pounds ($21.35 million) to sign him in 2009, but after excelling
for the first couple of years, his English career went downhill.
Now back with Zenit on loan.
Roman Pavlyuchenko (Lokomotiv Moscow) Born: 15.12.81 Caps:
47 Goals: 20. Tall striker, nicknamed "sleeping giant" by former
Russia coach Hiddink. Excelled at Euro 2008, where he made the
tournament's All-Star team after scoring three goals in five
matches. Struggled to adapt to the English game after
joining Tottenham Hotspur from Spartak Moscow for 17 million
euros ($24.92 million) following Euro 2008. Returned to Russia
in February, signing with Spartak's city rivals Lokomotiv.
Pavel Pogrebnyak (Fulham) Born: 08.11.83. Caps: 32 Goals: 8.
Lanky striker with a powerful shot. Had a stunning debut for
Fulham after joining from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart in
January. Scored in first three league games for new team,
including a hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Made his
breakthrough in 2008 by leading Zenit St Petersburg to the UEFA
Cup final, notching 10 goals to be joint top scorer, but was
suspended for the final.
Alexander Kerzhakov (Zenit St Petersburg) Born: 27.11.82
Caps: 61 Goals: 19. One of the most prolific domestic strikers,
surprisingly left out of Russia's Euro 2008 squad by Hiddink
despite top-scoring in qualifiers. Joined Spain's Sevilla from
Zenit in 2006, but struggled to make the team before returning
to Russia in 2008, signing with Dynamo Moscow. Returned to Zenit
in 2010, again becoming their top striker.
Alexander Kokorin (Dynamo Moscow) Born: 19.03.91. Caps: 5
Goals: 0. Newcomer. Fleet-footed forward, often guilty of
wasting chances. Made debut in friendly against Greece in
November last year.
(Compiled by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Dave Thompson.)