By Gennady Fyodorov
| MOSCOW, June 5
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia are approaching Euro 2012
in a confident mood, eager to at least match their performance
from four years ago when they reached the semi-finals before
losing to eventual champions Spain.
Despite a sluggish start to the qualifiers which included a
laboured 2-0 win over tiny Andorra and a 1-0 home defeat to
Slovakia, the Russians comfortably sealed their place in this
year's finals by finishing top of qualifying Group B.
Russia rarely produced the attacking flair that made them
look so attractive in Austria and Switzerland in 2008 but they
were defensively sound, conceding only four goals in their 10
matches.
Dick Advocaat, who succeeded his Dutch compatriot Guus
Hiddink as Russia coach following the country's failure to
qualify for the 2010 World Cup, has retained virtually the same
squad from the previous campaign.
Advocaat has been heavily criticised by local media for
failing to blood new players into an ageing team that many
experts feel has already reached its peak.
Key players, such as Russia captain Andrei Arshavin, striker
Roman Pavlyuchenko and winger Yuri Zhirkov, who shone at Euro
2008, have struggled for form this season.
Those three plus Diniyar Bilyaletdinov have quit their
respective English Premier League clubs over the last few months
and returned home in order to revive their careers.
Arsenal forward Arshavin, in particular, had an erratic last
12 months in London before rejoining his former club Zenit St
Petersburg on a three-month loan in February.
Arshavin's inability to adapt to the rigours of the English
game is seen as the biggest drawback to Russia's chances in the
16-team tournament, co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine.
POGREBNYAK HAT-TRICK
One bright spot for Russia is the form of Pavel Pogrebnyak,
who defied the trend by moving to England, joining Fulham from
Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart in the January transfer window.
The powerful striker, who missed Euro 2008 with a knee
injury, scored in his first three league games for his new team,
including a hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Nevertheless, Russian soccer chief Sergei Fursenko has
boldly predicted that his team could reach the final in Kiev.
"I think we're very capable of doing even better than what
we achieved four years ago," Fursenko, who also claimed his
country would win the 2018 World Cup, told reporters after the
Russians were drawn in Group A along with co-hosts Poland, 2004
European champions Greece and the Czech Republic.
At Euro 2008, Hiddink-led Russia, regarded as rank
outsiders, upset the favourites to reach the last four, their
best showing at a major championship in 20 years.
"In 2008, not many people counted on our team, thus we were
able to surprise a lot of the so-called experts," wrote former
international Yevgeny Lovchev, now a newspaper columnist for
sports daily Soviet Sport.
"This time, it will be a much harder task, not only because
other teams are not going to take Russia lightly, but also
because Advocaat has relied basically on the very same players
as his predecessor."
Arshavin, however, has remained optimistic.
"I know a lot of fans back home have written us off. Let
them say what they want. Personally, I like to prove people
wrong," the 31-year-old was quoted as saying by Russian media.
"I think a big plus for us is that we have a seasoned team
and know what to expect in a tournament like Euro 2012, where
the main task is always trying to advance past the first round.
"Once you reach the quarter-finals anything is possible - we
did it four years ago."
As part of the Soviet Union, Russia had a huge impact on
this tournament, winning the first one in 1960 and losing the
finals in 1964, 1972 and 1988. A first final appearance as
Russia looks doubtful, unless the old guard can muster up their
old undoubted flair.
