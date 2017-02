WARSAW, June 13 Russia will be docked six points in qualifying for the next European Championship if their fans step out of line again after disturbances at their opening Euro 2012 game against the Czech Republic last Friday, UEFA said on Wednesday.

The charges against Russia's fans included setting off and throwing fireworks and the display of illicit banners at the match in Wroclaw which Dick Advocaat's team won 4-1.

Russian and Polish fans were involved in the worst violence of the tournament around the second group game in Warsaw on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Ed Osmond)