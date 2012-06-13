* Russia face UEFA punishment in case of more trouble
* Fans threw fireworks in match against Czechs
(Adds further disciplinary case)
WARSAW, June 13 Russia will be docked six points
in qualifying for the next European Championship if their fans
step out of line again after disturbances at their opening Euro
2012 game against the Czech Republic last Friday, UEFA said on
Wednesday.
The charges against Russia's fans included setting off and
throwing fireworks and the display of illicit banners at the
match in Wroclaw which Dick Advocaat's team won 4-1.
Russian and Polish fans were also involved in the worst
violence of the tournament around the second group game in
Warsaw on Tuesday.
Police, who feared trouble at the Euro 2012 game due to
uneasy relations between the two countries, detained 184 people,
156 of them Poles, 25 Russians, and three other foreign fans.
Russia, who drew 1-1 with Poland, top Group A on four points
with the Czech Republic second on three.
UEFA opened another disciplinary case against the Russian FA
on Wednesday following incidents inside the stadium in Tuesday's
game with the Poles, but said it would not have any impact on
the suspended sanction related to the Wroclaw match.
Russia again face a hearing for setting off and throwing
fireworks, displaying illicit banners and the invasion of the
pitch by a supporter, while the Polish Football Association will
answer a charge of setting off fireworks.
"Last night's incidents do not have any impact on the
probation period for the sanction imposed on the RFS following
the incidents at their first match against the Czech Republic in
Wroclaw. This means the six-point deduction is still currently
suspended," UEFA said.
UEFA's Control and Disciplinary Body will deal with both
cases on Sunday.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Justin Palmer, editing by Ed
Osmond)