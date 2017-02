MOSCOW, June 14 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday sanctions on the Russian Football Union imposed by UEFA were excessive, R-Sport news agency reported.

"The punishment is excessive, but we cannot influence it. The fine is enormous as the Russian Football Union is a non-commercial organisation. There is no sense in appealing," R-Sport quoted Mutko as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs)