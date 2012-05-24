MOSCOW May 24 Russia have lost a second defender ahead of Euro 2012 after Lokomotiv Moscow full back Roman Shishkin was sent home from training because of health problems.

"We had to send him home, he was losing weight and the prognosis was not good," Russia coach Dick Advocaat told a news conference on Thursday.

Russian team doctor Andrei Grishanov said the 25-year-old, regarded as a back up to first-choice left back Alexander Anyukov, was suffering from gastritis.

CSKA Moscow central defender Vasily Berezutsky left the team's hotel on Sunday after failing to recover from a hip injury.

Advocaat now has 24 players to choose from for the Euros, which start on June 8 when Russia play the Czech Republic while co-hosts Poland face 2004 European champions Greece in the other opening Group A match.

The Dutchman said he would announce the final 23-man squad after Friday's home friendly against Uruguay.

"I like to name my squad in advance so that the chosen players feel secure about their places on the team and can concentrate on their preparation," said Advocaat, who will step down as Russia boss following the tournament to take charge of Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows)