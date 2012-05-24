MOSCOW May 24 Russia have lost a second
defender ahead of Euro 2012 after Lokomotiv Moscow full back
Roman Shishkin was sent home from training because of health
problems.
"We had to send him home, he was losing weight and the
prognosis was not good," Russia coach Dick Advocaat told a news
conference on Thursday.
Russian team doctor Andrei Grishanov said the 25-year-old,
regarded as a back up to first-choice left back Alexander
Anyukov, was suffering from gastritis.
CSKA Moscow central defender Vasily Berezutsky left the
team's hotel on Sunday after failing to recover from a hip
injury.
Advocaat now has 24 players to choose from for the Euros,
which start on June 8 when Russia play the Czech Republic while
co-hosts Poland face 2004 European champions Greece in the other
opening Group A match.
The Dutchman said he would announce the final 23-man squad
after Friday's home friendly against Uruguay.
"I like to name my squad in advance so that the chosen
players feel secure about their places on the team and can
concentrate on their preparation," said Advocaat, who will step
down as Russia boss following the tournament to take charge of
Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows)