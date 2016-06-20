PARIS, June 20 French police arrested Russian soccer fan leader Alexander Shprygin in the southwestern city of Toulouse on Monday, two days after he was deported from France in connection with violence that marred the beginning of the Euro 2016 tournament.

"He was arrested this evening in Toulouse," a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said.

Shprygin is president of the Russian Supporters Union. (Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Janet Lawrence)