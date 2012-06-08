WROCLAW, Poland, June 8 Czech coach Michal Bilek made several changes to his lineup for their Euro 2012 opener against Russia on Friday, moving Michal Kadlec to left back and bringing in Roman Hubnik to anchor the centre of defence.

Milan Baros was named in the starting lineup as expected and Tomas Rosicky took his spot in midfield after sitting out the Czech's final two warm-up matches. Hubnik replaced David Limbersky as Bilek went with the more experienced player.

Russia coach Dick Advocaat named a team without any surprises. Defender Alexander Anyukov shook off a slight niggle to make the match on what will be a rain-swept pitch.

Captain Andrei Arshavin will help lead the attack while Yuri Zhirkov will feature in midfield for a Russian team that some have picked as dark horses for the tournament. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Brian Homewood)