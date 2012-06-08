WROCLAW, Poland, June 8 Czech coach Michal Bilek
made several changes to his lineup for their Euro 2012 opener
against Russia on Friday, moving Michal Kadlec to left back and
bringing in Roman Hubnik to anchor the centre of defence.
Milan Baros was named in the starting lineup as expected and
Tomas Rosicky took his spot in midfield after sitting out the
Czech's final two warm-up matches. Hubnik replaced David
Limbersky as Bilek went with the more experienced player.
Russia coach Dick Advocaat named a team without any
surprises. Defender Alexander Anyukov shook off a slight niggle
to make the match on what will be a rain-swept pitch.
Captain Andrei Arshavin will help lead the attack while Yuri
Zhirkov will feature in midfield for a Russian team that some
have picked as dark horses for the tournament.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Brian Homewood)