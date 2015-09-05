SERRAVALLE, Sept 5 England qualified for Euro 2016 after crushing San Marino 6-0 on Saturday, with Wayne Rooney equalling Bobby Charlton's all-time scoring record of 49 goals for his country.

The visitors outclassed San Marino's part-timers as they chalked up a seventh successive Group E win to seal their place in France next year.

Rooney equalled Charlton's record when he scored with a 13th-minute penalty, sending goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini the wrong way.

Cristian Brolli headed into his own net after 30 minutes before Ross Barkley nodded home seconds after halftime with his first goal for England.

Substitute Theo Walcott made it 4-0 with a tap-in at the far post in the 68th minute. Harry Kane, who replaced Rooney in the 57th, scored England's fifth with an exquisite chip before Walcott slid in the sixth goal in the 76th. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Tony Jimenez)