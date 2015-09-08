VILNIUS, Sept 8 Matteo Vitaioli scored San Marino's first competitive away goal in more than 14 years but they conceded a last-minute winner to 10-man Lithuania and lost 2-1 in a Euro 2016 qualifier on Tuesday.

It was only the fifth goal in European Championship qualifying, stretching back to 1990, for Europe's second lowest- ranked team, who had lost their last 34 competitive away games without scoring.

The tiny republic, with just over 30,000 inhabitants, were minutes away from only their second away point but were denied in stoppage time by a close-range shot from Lukas Spalvis.

San Marino, who lost 6-0 at home to England at the weekend in Group E, had pulled level 10 minutes into the second half after giving away an early goal, celebrating the feat with a massed invasion of the pitch by their reserves and officials.

But at the final whistle, crest-fallen players sunk to their knee in deep disappointment.

San Marino's goal scorer was only their fifth in 25 years of European Championship qualifiers.

The 25-year-old Vitaioli works in a packaging factory and starts his next shift on Thursday morning.

"His boss is probably going to be angry with him for being late because of flight delays we are only going to get back home on Thursday at 7am," said Alan Gasperoni, San Marino's football association communications manager.

"A point for us is like the sensation other teams feel when they qualify for a championship like the Euros," added coach Pierangelo Manzaroli.

Lithuania opened the scoring after seven minutes through Fiodor Cernych but battled to break down a five-man defence for the rest of the first half, forcing just one save out of San Marino's youthful goalkeeper Elia Benedettini, playing just his second international.

San Marino's equaliser came after a rare break away which put Danilo Rinaldi clear on goal before he was brought down by Lithuania's goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis, who limped off with a knee injury but not before receiving a red card for a professional foul.

Vitaioli slammed the subsequent free kick past substitute keeper Vytautas Cerniauskas.

San Marino's last away goal also came in the Baltics, against Latvia in Riga in April 2001.

They have won only a single international game -- a 1-0 victory in a friendly against Liechtenstein in 2004.

In 119 previous competitive matches in European Championships and World Cup qualifying, they have drawn just three times -- against Turkey in 1993, Latvia away in 2001 and Estonia last November.