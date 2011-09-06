SERRAVALLE, San Marino, Sept 6 Christian Wilhelmsson scored twice to help Sweden beat a 10-man San Marino 5-0 in a Euro 2012 qualifier on Tuesday, keeping the Swedes in joint second place with Hungary in Group E.

Sweden looked to be heading for a fiasco against Europe's worst side after the first half ended 0-0 despite several good chances and a goal which was disallowed for being offside.

However the sending-off of San Marino defender Davide Simoncini in the 53rd minute for a second bookable offence weakened the minnow side and Swede Kim Kallstrom finally got the scoring going after 64 minutes.

Wilhelmsson got his first goal after 70 minutes and a Martin Olsson goal followed 11 minutes later. Tobias Hysen took the score to 4-0 after 88 minutes and Wilhelmsson's made it 5-0 in the third minute of extra time. (Writing by Patrick Lannin in Stockholm; Editing by Clare Fallon)