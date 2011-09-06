SERRAVALLE, San Marino, Sept 6 Christian
Wilhelmsson scored twice to help Sweden beat a 10-man San Marino
5-0 in a Euro 2012 qualifier on Tuesday, keeping the Swedes in
joint second place with Hungary in Group E.
Sweden looked to be heading for a fiasco against Europe's
worst side after the first half ended 0-0 despite several good
chances and a goal which was disallowed for being offside.
However the sending-off of San Marino defender Davide
Simoncini in the 53rd minute for a second bookable offence
weakened the minnow side and Swede Kim Kallstrom finally got the
scoring going after 64 minutes.
Wilhelmsson got his first goal after 70 minutes and a Martin
Olsson goal followed 11 minutes later. Tobias Hysen took the
score to 4-0 after 88 minutes and Wilhelmsson's made it 5-0 in
the third minute of extra time.
(Writing by Patrick Lannin in Stockholm; Editing by Clare
Fallon)