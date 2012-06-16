By Tom Pilcher
| WARSAW, June 16
WARSAW, June 16 Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland and
Greece face win or bust situations on Saturday as Group A goes
down to the wire with simultaneous kick-offs for the first time
since the tournament began.
Poland, unbeaten and on two points, face the more erratic
Czech Republic (three points) in Wroclaw (1845 GMT) in a game
with a twist.
The Czechs, way off the pace in their 4-1 loss against
Russia but more impressive in a 2-1 win over Greece, have played
twice already in the southern city and their fans have taken
over the three main fanzones.
Poland, free from the burden of expectation that has been
whipped up for their games in the capital, know they must do
what no other Polish side has done and win a European
Championship match.
The odds slightly favour the home side who have a 3-2
win-loss record over the Czechs in five matches.
Free-flowing Russia, on four points, have a more
straightforward path to the knockout stages as a win over Greece
in Warsaw (1845) or a draw would see them though and even a loss
would be enough to progress if the Poles and Czechs draw.
Despite struggling with only a point, Greece can never be
counted out as they proved in their shock march to the 2004
European title.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)