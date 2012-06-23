By Tom Pilcher
WARSAW, June 23 France are unlikely to feel
psychologically inferior to holders Spain when they meet in
their Euro 2012 quarter-final on Saturday, having never lost to
the world champions in a competitive game.
The French have won five and drawn one of their six
competitive meetings with their neighbours, meaning Spain will
need a first in Donetsk (1845 GMT) if they are to stay on track
to become the first team to win three successive major
international titles.
The unpredictable French impressed in their 2-0 win over
Ukraine but coach Laurent Blanc said the team "slacked off"
before their 2-0 loss to Sweden and strong words were exchanged
in the dressing room after losing top spot in Group D.
Spain eased into the last eight as Group C winners, but were
given a few nervous moments by Croatia in their final group game
and Saturday's clash could be a tight affair.
The reward for the winner will be a semi-final against
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal at the same venue in Donetsk next
Wednesday.
