GLASGOW, Sept 6 Scotland kept their Euro 2012
playoff hopes alive with a second-half Steven Naismith strike
enough to secure a 1-0 victory over Lithuania in Group I on
Tuesday.
Naismith fired the only goal on 50 minutes, moving into
space to rifle Barry Bannan's teasing cross high into the net at
Hampden Park.
The hosts, denied three points at home on Saturday when
Czech Republic earned a 2-2 draw with a last-gasp penalty, were
awarded a spot-kick of their own when Tadas Labukas inexplicably
handled a cross just before halftime.
The Scots failed to capitalise though, Zydrunas Karcemarskas
diving to his left to save Darren Fletcher's penalty.
Scotland dominated for long periods but could not add to
their lead.
They stayed third on eight points after six games, two
behind Czech Republic. Spain lead the group.
