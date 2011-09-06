GLASGOW, Sept 6 Scotland kept their Euro 2012 playoff hopes alive with a second-half Steven Naismith strike enough to secure a 1-0 victory over Lithuania in Group I on Tuesday.

Naismith fired the only goal on 50 minutes, moving into space to rifle Barry Bannan's teasing cross high into the net at Hampden Park.

The hosts, denied three points at home on Saturday when Czech Republic earned a 2-2 draw with a last-gasp penalty, were awarded a spot-kick of their own when Tadas Labukas inexplicably handled a cross just before halftime.

The Scots failed to capitalise though, Zydrunas Karcemarskas diving to his left to save Darren Fletcher's penalty.

Scotland dominated for long periods but could not add to their lead.

They stayed third on eight points after six games, two behind Czech Republic. Spain lead the group. (Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)