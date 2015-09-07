GLASGOW, Sept 7 Thomas Mueller scored twice and set up another goal as Germany beat Scotland 3-2 on Monday to move to the brink of qualification for Euro 2016 after all but securing a top-two finish in Group D with two games left.

The Germans have 19 points with Poland, who crushed Gibraltar 8-1, second on 17 and Ireland, who beat Georgia 1-0 and next face Joachim Loew's team in October, third on 15.

The 25-year-old Mueller struck in the 18th minute with a deflected effort and added another with a close-range header after Scotland had levelled with a Mats Hummels own goal.

The home team came back once more before halftime with a shot from James McArthur but Mueller rode to the rescue again, cutting the ball back for Ilkay Guendogan to fire the winner in off the post in the 54th minute. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann,; Editing by Tony Jimenez)