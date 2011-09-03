UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
Sept 3 Scotland 2 Czech Republic 2 - Euro 2012 Group I qualifying result:
In Glasgow
Scorers:
Scotland: Kenny Miller 45, Darren Fletcher 82
Czech Republic: Jaroslav Plasil 78, Michal Kadlec 90pen
Halftime: 1-0
Teams
Scotland: 1-Allan McGregor, 2-Alan Hutton, 3-Phil Bardsley (16-Danny Wilson 76), 4-Christophe Berra, 5-Gary Caldwell, 6-Charlie Adam (24-Don Cowie 79), 7-Darren Fletcher, 8-Scott Brown, 9-Kenny Miller, 10-James Morrison, 11-Steven Naismith (14-Barry Robson 86)
Czech Republic: 1-Jan Lastuvka, 3-Michal Kadlec, 4-Jan Rajnoch, 5-Roman Hubnik, 6-Tomas Sivok, 7-Milan Petrzela (9-Jan Rezek 56), 10-Tomas Rosicky, 13-Jaroslav Plasil, 15-Milan Baros(20-Kamil Vacek 90+2), 17-Tomas Hubschman, 19-Petr Jiracek (8-Tomas Pekhart 77)
Referee: Kevin Blom (Netherlands)
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.