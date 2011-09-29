(Adds details)

Sept 29 Dundee United midfielder Danny Swanson earned his first call-up for Scotland on Thursday in a 25-man squad announced for next month's Euro 2012 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and champions Spain.

Scotland manager Craig Levein brought in the 24-year-old after Celtic captain Scott Brown was ruled out with an ankle injury.

"I think he will be a valuable addition to the squad. I don't expect him to start any of the matches but it's good to finally get him into the squad to see what it's all about," Levein told reporters.

The manager made three changes to the squad for the matches in Vaduz on Oct. 8 and against the world champions in Alicante on Oct. 11.

Cardiff goalkeeper David Marshall replaced Preston North End's Iain Turner while Middlesbrough defender Stephen McManus, scorer of a stoppage-time winner against Liechtenstein in Glasgow last year, returns and Liverpool centre-back Danny Wilson is left out.

Scotland are third in Group I with eight points, behind Spain on 18 and Czech Republic on 10. Spain have already qualified as group winners for next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine.

Goalkeepers: Matt Gilks (Blackpool), David Marshall (Cardiff City), Allan McGregor (Rangers)

Defenders: Phil Bardsley (Sunderland),Christophe Berra (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Gary Caldwell (Wigan Athletic), Stephen Crainey (Blackpool), Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers), Alan Hutton (Aston Villa), Stephen McManus (Middlesbrough), Steven Whittaker (Rangers)

Midfielders: Charlie Adam (Liverpool), Barry Bannan (Aston Villa), Don Cowie (Cardiff City), Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion), Darren Fletcher (Manchester United), James Forrest (Celtic), James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion), Barry Robson (Middlesbrough), Danny Swanson (Dundee United)

Forwards: David Goodwillie (Blackburn Rovers), Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion), Kenny Miller (Cardiff City), Steven Naismith (Rangers), Robert Snodgrass (Leeds United)