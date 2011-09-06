BELGRADE, Sept 6 * Stankovic taken to
By Zoran Milosavljevic
BELGRADE, Sept 6 Serbia kept alive their hopes
of reaching the Euro 2012 finals with a 3-1 home win over Faroe
Islands on Tuesday but their success was marred by an injury to
captain Dejan Stankovic on his 100th international appearance.
Stankovic was taken to hospital at halftime with a
concussion after struggling in the latter stages of the first
half.
"He suffered a knock midway through the first half and felt
dizzy in the dressing room, but a thorough scan showed that he
is alright," Serbian Football Association spokesman Aleksandar
Boskovic told a post-match news conference.
"We are looking forward to his speedy recovery so we can
have him back for the last two qualifiers at home to Italy and
away to Slovenia," added coach Vladimir Petrovic.
The result lifted the Serbs to second place in Group C,
behind winners Italy who secured a berth in next year's finals
in Poland and Ukraine with a 1-0 home win over Slovenia.
Italy have 22 points from eight matches, ahead of Serbia on
14 and Estonia, who have played a game more, on 13.
Fourth-placed Slovenia have 11 points from nine games and only a
slim chance of clinching the runners-up spot.
Serbia are in the driving set to finish second as they need
one win from their remaining two matches, at home to Italy on
Oct. 7 or away to Slovenia four days later.
The winners of Europe's nine qualifying groups and the best
second-placed team will qualify automatically for the finals
while the other eight runners-up will enter a two-leg playoff
for the remaining four berths.
EARLY ONSLAUGHT
The Serbs, who had revitalised their hopes with Friday's 1-0
win over Northern Ireland in Belfast, launched an early
onslaught against the Faroes which paid immediate dividends.
Winger Milan Jovanovic put Serbia ahead in the sixth minute
with a looping header after a deflected cross from the left by
Aleksandar Kolarov, who turned provided for a spectacular second
midway through the first half.
The left back set up Zoran Tosic with a well weighted pass
and he volleyed home an unstoppable shot from the edge of the
penalty box.
The visitors pulled one back against the run of play in the
37th minute after Frodi Benjaminsen took a searching diagonal
pass into his stride and steered the ball past advancing keeper
Bojan Jorgacevic.
Jovanovic missed two sitters and Tosic had a stinging shot
palmed away by the keeper before central midfielder Zdravko
Kuzmanovic made it 3-1 with a scorcher from 20 metres in the
69th minute.
Tosic and Kolarov hit the woodwork in the closing stages as
Serbia enjoyed most of the possession in front of 10,000 fans at
Partizan's stadium.
