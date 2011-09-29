By Zoran Milosavljevic
| BELGRADE, Sept 29
BELGRADE, Sept 29 Serbia's Football Association
(FSS) has appealed to fans to be on their best behaviour during
the national team's Euro 2012 qualifier at home to Italy on Oct.
7.
The reverse fixture in Genoa last October was abandoned
after six minutes when visiting Serbia fans caused a riot. Italy
were awarded a 3-0 walkover while Serbia had to play their home
group game against Northern Ireland behind closed doors.
Serbia fans attacked their own team bus before kickoff,
clashed with riot police and threw flares at home fans and
players in the Luigi Ferraris stadium.
"The fixture has been qualified as a high-risk match by UEFA
and we hereby appeal to all those who attend it to adhere to the
fair-play code of conduct," FSS spokesman Aleksandar Boskovic
told a news conference on Thursday.
"Our fans need to avoid any potential situation which might
provoke trouble because at the end of the day the team will
suffer from the resultant punishment.
"We have to show Europe and UEFA's many officials who will
be supervising the game that our fans come to football grounds
to enjoy the game."
Serbian soccer has been rife with violence in the past 20
years, since the former Yugoslavia's violent break-up, and
fights between rival fans have resulted in several deaths as
well as hundreds of serious injuries.
STERN TEST
The Italy match will also be a stern test for Serbia on the
pitch after they got their patchy Group C campaign back on track
with two wins against Northern Ireland and a 3-1 home defeat of
the Faroe Islands.
A win against already qualified Italy would seal a play-off
berth for Serbia before their final match on Oct. 11 away to
former fellow Yugoslavs Slovenia, who still have a mathematical
chance of clinching the runners-up spot.
"All the pressure will be on us because Italy are already
through to next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine, meaning
that they will come here relaxed and play their best football,"
Serbia coach Vladimir Petrovic said.
"Unfortunately for us, they have peaked in the latter stages
of the qualifiers and were very impressive in a recent 2-1 win
over world champions Spain in a friendly.
"We know that victory would mean job done but we can't throw
caution to the wind because we could be punished, so I wouldn't
be entirely unhappy with a draw," said Petrovic after naming his
27-man squad.
Injured defenders Nemanja Vidic and Milan Bisevac were
included in the list but will almost certainly miss the Italy
game and former Arsenal midfielder Petrovic has called up
uncapped Marko Simic and Luka Milivojevic as cover.
"We are hoping to have Vidic back for the Slovenia game
although the odds are slim; on the other hand it is encouraging
to see some players like Juventus winger Milos Krasic rediscover
their good form," he said.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Bojan Jorgacevic (Ghent), Damir Kahriman
(Tavriya Simferopol), Bojan Saranov (Maccabi Haifa).
Defenders: Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea), Nenad Tomovic
(Lecce), Neven Subotic (Borussia Dortmund), Nemanja Vidic
(Manchester United), Milan Bisaevac (Paris St. Germain), Marko
Simic (BATE Borisov), Milan Vilotic (Red Star Belgrade),
Slobodan Rajkovic (Hamburg SV), Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester
City), Dusko Tosic (Betis).
Midfielders: Dejan Stankovic (Inter Milan), Zdravko
Kuzmanovic (Vfb Stuttgart), Radosav Petrovic (Blackburn Rovers),
Ljubomir Fejsa (Olympiakos Piraeus), Milos Ninkovic (Dynamo
Kiev), Luka Milivojevic (Rad Belgrade), Milos Krasic (Juventus),
Nemanja Tomic (Partizan Belgrade), Zoran Tosic (CSKA Moscow),
Adem Ljajic (Fiorentina), Milan Jovanovic (Anderlecht).
Forwards: Marko Pantelic (Olympiakos Piraeus), Nikola Zigic
(Birmingham), Dragan Mrdja (Sion).
