By Zoran Milosavljevic

BELGRADE Oct 5 Serbia will be fired up to beat Italy in their Euro 2012 Group C qualifier on Friday after losing the reverse fixture in Genoa by a 3-0 walkover because of crowd trouble, says winger Milos Krasic.

The Italians, who have sealed a berth in next year's finals with two games to spare, were awarded the win after Serbian fans caused a riot and forced the game in the Luigi Ferraris stadium to be abandoned after six minutes last October.

"We lost more or less without kicking a ball and that will give us the extra motivation to prove our worth and show that we can beat a team of Italy's stature," Juventus winger Krasic told a news conference on Tuesday.

"It's been a while since we beat a team of that quality at home so we are looking forward to what should be a great match played in a good atmosphere.

"Although they have already qualified, the Italians will not come here to just go through the motions because they are a world-class team and take every game seriously.

"Five of my Juventus team mates are in the squad and Andrea Pirlo will be a constant threat because he pulls the strings in midfield for club and country.

Serbia's Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic added on Wednesday: "We have to be very cautious although a win would seal a play-off berth for us, because Italy are so good at scoring against the run of play."

Italy have 22 points from eight matches ahead of the Serbia game and their final group match at home to Northern Ireland in Pescara on Oct. 11.

Serbia have 14 from eight and a win against either Italy or last-match opponents Slovenia would allow them to finish second, meaning they would at least clinch one of the eight play-off berths.

Estonia have 13 from nine and are also eyeing a runners-up finish, while Slovenia, who have 11 from nine, need to beat the Serbians and hope other results go their way.

The winners of Europe's nine qualifying groups and the best second-placed team will qualify automatically for next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine while the other eight runners-up enter two-leg playoffs for the remaining four berths.

NO FEAR

Although Italy are likely to receive a feverish reception from Serbian fans, their coach Cesare Prandelli said they had no fear of playing in the cauldron of Red Star Belgrade's Marakana stadium whose capacity is 55,000.

"We don't have any fears about the game in Belgrade and there will be no sort of problems with their fans," Prandelli told reporters earlier this week.

"Serbia need a win and we have already qualified. Let's not speculate on the result, but I expect a good performance," he said.

Serbian Football Association (FSS) president Tomislav Karadzic warned the home fans that UEFA would not tolerate any misbehaviour on Friday.

"UEFA have qualified the fixture as a high-risk one and the body will certainly show zero tolerance for any kind of trouble, but I am convinced that we will have a good atmosphere and represent our country in the best possible way," he said.

Serbia coach Vladimir Petrovic is pondering whether to change his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation into a more adventurous 4-4-2, with Marko Pantelic and Milan Jovanovic up front to be backed by wingers Krasic and Zoran Tosic.

Prandelli, who has picked a strong squad, is likely to field Antonio Cassano in attack with Sebastian Giovinco in a deeper role behind him.

Mario Balotelli and Giampaolo Pazzini are among the strikers ruled out through injury.

Possible teams:

Serbia: Bojan Jorgacevic; Branislav Ivanovic, Neven Subotic, Slobodan Rajkovic, Aleksandar Kolarov; Milos Krasic, Radosav Petrovic, Dejan Stankovic, Zoran Tosic; Milan Jovanovic, Marko Pantelic

Italy: Gianluigi Buffon; Christian Maggio, Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia Cassani; Alberto Aquilani, Daniele De Rossi, Andrea Pirlo; Antonio Cassano, Giuseppe Rossi, Pablo Osvaldo