(Makes clear Italy's first goal created by Giuseppe Rossi)
* Marchisio gives Italy first-minute lead
* Serbia must beat Slovenia to snatch playoff berth
(adds detail, quotes)
By Zoran Milosavljevic
BELGRADE, Oct 7 Serbia kept alive their hopes of
reaching the Euro 2012 finals after a 1-1 home draw against
already qualified Italy in a pulsating Group C match on Friday.
The Italians, who had secured a spot in next year's finals
with two games to spare, took a first-minute lead through
midfielder Claudio Marchisio before Branislav Ivanovic levelled
midway through the first half.
The match passed off peacefully after Serbia lost the
reverse fixture in Genoa by a 3-0 walkover because of crowd
trouble.
Italy top the group with 23 points from nine matches, ahead
of Estonia who have 16 from 10 after beating Northern Ireland
2-1 in Belfast in their final game.
Third-placed Serbia have 15 from nine and need to beat
Slovenia away in their last match on Tuesday to secure a playoff
berth, as Estonia have a better head-to-head record against the
Serbs.
Serbia left back Aleksandar Kolarov tested Italy keeper
Gianluigi Buffon with a long range effort almost straight after
the kick off, before Marchisio scored at the other end after he
was put through by Giuseppe Rossi.
The midfielder took Rossi's pass in his stride and easily
rounded Serbia centre back Slobodan Rajkovic before he steered
the ball past keeper Bojan Jorgacevic.
The Italians nearly doubled their lead but Jorgacevic denied
Giuseppe Rossi with an excellent save, before the home side
regained their composure and started to pile on the pressure.
Having made several marauding runs on either flank, Serbia
came close when winger Milos Krasic volleyed wide of the far
post before they levelled in the 26th minute.
The Italians failed to clear a corner and the rebound fell
kindly for Zoran Tosic, whose fierce volley from the edge of the
penalty box was steered in from close range by defender
Ivanovic.
FULL STRETCH
Kolarov twice had Buffon at full stretch in the second half
and striker Marko Pantelic headed Ivanovic's cross inches over
the crossbar as Serbia dominated proceedings after the interval,
although Italy enjoyed more possession in the closing stages.
Having realised that the Estonians had turned the match in
Belfast on its head, Serbia's coach Vladimir Petrovic threw on
three forwards in the last 10 minutes, searching for a win that
would have sealed Serbia's playoff berth.
"It's a difficult situation now because we have to win in
Slovenia but I am happy with the result against Italy and the
commitment the players showed because we played against a very
strong team," Petrovic told a news conference.
"I expected more from Krasic and Tosic but the Italians
defended very well and it was not easy to respond the way we did
after falling behind in the first minute," he said.
Italy coach Cesare Prandelli was happy with his team's
performance.
"The players showed a lot of character and we played well on
a very difficult pitch, but we know that we have to improve in
many departments if we are to be one of the title contenders in
next year's finals," he said.
"We are not the best team in the world but we will keep
working hard to get better and we have the will-power to achieve
these objectives."
(Editing by Justin Palmer)