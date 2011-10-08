BELGRADE Oct 8 Injured midfielder Ljubomir
Fejsa is out of Serbia's decisive final Euro 2012 qualifier in
Slovenia on Tuesday while defender Nemanja Vidic has only a slim
chance of playing, coach Vladimir Petrovic has said.
Fejsa, who had a good first half in Friday's 1-1 home draw
against Italy, limped off at the interval with an ankle injury
while Manchester United centre back Vidic is unfit after
struggling with a calf injury since August.
"I don't think Fejsa will go with us to Slovenia on Sunday,
we had to substitute him at halftime after he hurt his ankle,"
Petrovic told reporters after Serbia recovered from falling
behind in the first minute.
"Vidic is our best defender and we sorely missed him against
the Italians, but it is highly questionable how much we can use
him in Slovenia because of his physical condition.
Serbia, who could have clinched a playoff berth with a win
over Group C winners Italy, must now beat eliminated Slovenia to
finish second ahead of Estonia, who leapfrogged them into the
runners-up spot with a 2-1 win in Northern Ireland.
The Estonians have played all their games and will now hope
that Slovenia will do them a favour in a match where pride will
be at stake against their fellow former Yugoslavs.
Manchester City left back Aleksandar Kolarov said: "In a way
it will be easier than all the other qualifiers in this campaign
because there is no more room for calculation, it's make or
break.
"I am very surprised with the jeers by some fans in the
closing stages against Italy, we don't have the makings of teams
like Brazil so people shouldn't expect us to beat rivals like
Italy by a 3-0 scoreline."
The Serbs had more chances in a pulsating match at Red Star
Belgrade's Marakana stadium but found it difficult to carve
openings with a conservative 4-2-3-1 formation.
Petrovic, who threw on three forwards in the last 10
minutes, is likely to field a more adventurous 4-4-2 against the
Slovenians, with either striker Nikola Zigic or left forward
Milan Jovanovic up front alongside Marko Pantelic.
With midfielder Zdravko Kuzmanovic also sidelined with a
long-term injury, Petrovic has few options in the engine room
and Radosav Petrovic looks like the only natural replacement for
Fejsa.
