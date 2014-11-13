BELGRADE Nov 13 A senseless pitch invasion by Serbian fans in last month's Euro 2016 home qualifier against Albania has cost the Balkan nation dearly and the team fear the ramifications ahead of Friday's match against Denmark, Nemanja Matic said.

"We have been docked three points and home support we so badly need against the Danes because of a dozen or so idiots who came on to the pitch," the Chelsea midfielder told a news conference on Thursday.

"The empty terraces will be a huge setback but we have to draw whatever inspiration we can from the situation because this is a vital game for our bid to reach the European Championship."

The Group I match was abandoned in the first half after a remote-controlled drone carrying a flag of "Greater Albania" flew over Partizan's stadium, triggering a brawl between players after Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic grabbed it.

Serbian fans invaded the pitch and attacked Albanian players while those crammed in the terraces threw flares and various plastic objects at them, forcing the visitors to run into the tunnel for cover.

Serbia were awarded a 3-0 walkover win but were also deducted three points and ordered to play two home games behind closed doors. The two federations were fined 100,000 euros ($125,000) each.

Having been held to a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture at Armenia, Serbia are under pressure to get a faltering campaign on track and their Dutch coach Dick Advocaat acknowledged he was feeling the heat.

Asked if he would resign if Serbia lost to Denmark, he said: "I'll keep that to myself.

"We did not expect to have only one point from the opening two games but a good result against Denmark puts us back in contention."

Denmark coach Morten Olsen, also under pressure after last month's 1-0 home defeat by Portugal, would have liked a full stadium even if it fired up Serbia.

"I would surely prefer to play with the spectators present," he said. "We don't like the situation but both teams have to cope with it and I don't think it gives us an advantage.

"Both teams are under pressure as there is very little room for error so it's a very important game. A win would put us in a good position to qualify for the finals."

