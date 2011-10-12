BELGRADE Oct 12 Dejan Stankovic will play one
more match for Serbia and then retire from internationals after
Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Slovenia eliminated the side from Euro
2012 qualification, the Inter Milan midfielder has said.
Serbia captain Stankovic, who equalled Savo Milosevic's
record of 102 international appearances on Tuesday, confirmed he
would hang up his boots after a the next friendly international
that would make him Serbia's most-capped player.
"This was my last competitive match for my country, I will
play one more game and that will be my farewell to the national
team," Stankovic told Belgrade media after Serbia ended their
qualifying campaign on a sour note.
The Serbian's needed a win to leapfrog Estonia into the
runners-up spot in Group C, behind winners Italy, and clinch a
playoff berth, but fell to an audacious 40 metre goal while
centre back Nemanja Vidic also missed a penalty.
"Slovenia, who had only pride to play for, produced an
outstanding performance while we had dropped points in places we
shouldn't have before we came to what was always going to be a
difficult away match in Maribor," Stankovic added.
"It is a painful end because we had the quality to reach
next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine and we really should
have done better."
Coach Vladimir Petrovic, who took over from Radomir Antic
after a 1-1 home draw with Slovenia early in the campaign, is
likely to follow Stankovic through the exit door after failing
with a cagey and ineffective 4-5-1 formation.
"They don't need to sack me because my contract expires in
two months' time and it's up to the FA whether they want to
extend it," Petrovic said when asked if he would step down.
"I would field the same team again because several players
looked very flat after Friday's strength-sapping 1-1 draw with
Italy, we were below par because Slovenia played well.
"We took risks in the closing stages when we threw on more
forwards because we had to, but we had ran out of steam.
"I can only salute my team's commitment because they gave
everything they had but it just wasn't meant to be," he said.
The Serbian press, however, had little sympathy for either
Petrovic or the players.
"Apocalypse", screamed daily Sportski Zurnal across the
front page, while The Press said the Serbian team had "lost
their dignity with an unacceptable performance which warrants
resignations among the staff".
(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more soccer click on