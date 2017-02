KIEV, June 12 Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko's car was hit from behind as he was returning home on Monday after scoring twice in the co-hosts' first Euro 2012 game against Sweden but the player was not hurt, Ukrainian newspaper Segodnya reported on Tuesday.

Another car struck Shevchenko's Porsche from behind when he stopped at a street light, the newspaper said. Fans, who celebrated Ukraine's victory all night, surrounded Shevchenko as he got out of the car to survey the damage.

Shevchenko reaffirmed his status as a national hero on Monday by scoring two headed goals within six minutes to give his team a shock 2-1 victory over Sweden in Group D. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Ed Osmond)