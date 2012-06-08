By Philip Blenkinsop
| BRUSSELS, June 8
BRUSSELS, June 8 Poland's official Euro 2012
soccer shirt contains toxins and should be banned from sale
while jerseys of other teams at the finals also contain harmful
substances, the European Consumer's Organisation (BEUC) said.
The organisation, which groups together consumer rights
bodies across Europe, said its members tested nine shirts of
teams competing at Euro 2012 and found they all contained toxic
elements including lead and nickel.
The strip of tournament co-hosts Poland, it said, should be
banned from shops as it contained organotin at higher doses than
the legal limit. The compound, used to reduce body odour, can
harm the nervous system.
Nike, producer of the shirts for Poland as well as
France, Netherlands and Portugal, said its jerseys fully
complied with all EU and national legal requirements.
BEUC said it found lead in six shirts -- France, Germany,
Italy, Russia, Spain and Ukraine -- with levels in the jerseys
of Spain and Germany exceeding those permitted for children's
products.
The shirts of Portugal and Netherlands contained nickel, a
skin allergen for some people and a possible cause at very high
doses of respiratory problems.
The group said nonylphenol, which harms the glands system,
was found in Spain and Italy shirts.
"Football fans pay up to 90 euros ($110) for the shirt of
their favourite team. The least they should expect is to have a
quality and safe product," BEUC Director General Monique Goyens
said in a statement this week.
The tests were carried out by BEUC members Altroconsumo of
Italy, Portugal's DECO and OCU of Spain.
adidas, kitmaker for Germany, Spain, Russia and
Ukraine, said the consumer group's tests had shown the presence
of heavy metals in some shirts, but at levels within legal
standards.
"The OCU therefore advises all consumers to wash the shirts
before wearing them," it said in an emailed response.
Puma, kitmaker for Italy, said the shirt had an
Oeko-Tex 100 certificate attesting to its safety, but would
nevertheless submit the shirt for further tests at an
independent laboratory.
Euro 2012 kicks off with the opening game between Poland and
greece on Friday in Warsaw with the final in Kiev on July 1.
($1 = 0.7960 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Additional reporting by Adrian
Krajewski in Warsaw; Editing by Ken Ferris)