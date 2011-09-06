* Armenia defeat Slovakia 4-0
* Slovakia miss first-half chances
BRATISLAVA, Sept 6 Armenia scored four
second-half goals on Tuesday to crush Slovakia and keep alive
their hopes of reaching the Euro 2012 finals.
Slovakia dominated play in the first half in Zilina but paid
the price for wasted chances by Napoli's Marek Hamsik and
Liverpool's Martin Skrtel.
"We succumbed after the first goal ," Hamsik
said. " We were the better team in the first 60 minutes
but we failed to use our chances. All this is our
fault . "
Armenia, who had started the day three points behind
Slovakia in Group B, turned the tables in the second half of the
game, with Yura Movsisyan opening the score for the visitors in
the 57th minute.
Shakhtar Donetsk's Henrik Mkhitaryan scored the second goal
in the 70th before Gevorg Ghazaryan made it 3-0 with 10 minutes
to play and 24-year-old Artur Sarkisov concluded the rout in
injury time.
The Slovaks, who dropped to fourth
in the standings, host group
leader s Russia in October.
"We have to fight against Russia, it will be a tough
game for sure but we have to try, there is nothing else left,"
Hamsik said.
Ireland, who drew 0-0 with Russia
earlier on Tuesday, are second with 15
points , one point ahead of Armenia.
"The group is open , if we win two
games we can dream about the play-off round.
If not, the Euro is lost," Slovakia's coach Vladimir Weiss
said.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Clare Fallon)