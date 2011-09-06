* Armenia defeat Slovakia 4-0

BRATISLAVA, Sept 6 Armenia scored four second-half goals on Tuesday to crush Slovakia and keep alive their hopes of reaching the Euro 2012 finals.

Slovakia dominated play in the first half in Zilina but paid the price for wasted chances by Napoli's Marek Hamsik and Liverpool's Martin Skrtel.

"We succumbed after the first goal ," Hamsik said. " We were the better team in the first 60 minutes but we failed to use our chances. All this is our fault . "

Armenia, who had started the day three points behind Slovakia in Group B, turned the tables in the second half of the game, with Yura Movsisyan opening the score for the visitors in the 57th minute.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Henrik Mkhitaryan scored the second goal in the 70th before Gevorg Ghazaryan made it 3-0 with 10 minutes to play and 24-year-old Artur Sarkisov concluded the rout in injury time.

The Slovaks, who dropped to fourth in the standings, host group leader s Russia in October.

"We have to fight against Russia, it will be a tough game for sure but we have to try, there is nothing else left," Hamsik said.

Ireland, who drew 0-0 with Russia earlier on Tuesday, are second with 15 points , one point ahead of Armenia.

"The group is open , if we win two games we can dream about the play-off round. If not, the Euro is lost," Slovakia's coach Vladimir Weiss said. (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Clare Fallon)