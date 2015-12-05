Dec 5 Slovakia factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec. 12:

Seeding Pot for the draw:

Pot Three

How They Qualified:

Slovakia finished second in Group C behind twice defending European champions Spain. The team started their campaign with six straight wins, including handing the Spaniards their first qualifying loss in 36 matches. But after a scoreless three-game stretch, Slovakia only secured their spot in the finals with a 4-2 win over Luxembourg in their last match.

Coach Jan Kozak:

Kozak, 61, took over the national side in 2013 in the middle of a failed World Cup qualifying campaign after managing domestic league teams since 1996.

Working with a core group of players that had helped Slovakia earn a trip to the 2010 World Cup, the former Czechoslovakia player mixed in fresh faces to give the squad new life.

Slovakia's prospects:

Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik led the Slovak attack during qualifying with five goals, while Vladimir Weiss was the team's top playmaker, notching six assists.

They relied on nine different scorers in the campaign but lacked a consistent threat up front, which was evident in their three-game scoreless drought. But they have sprung a surprise before, knocking Italy out at the group stage in the 2010 World Cup - their only major tournament in the past 25 years.

Previous tournaments:

Slovakia will make their first trip to the European finals since becoming an independent nation in 1993. They won the tournament in 1976 as part of Czechoslovakia and had third place finishes in their only two other appearances in 1980 and 1960.

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016:

100/1 (Compiled by Jason Hovet in Bratislava; Editing by Ken Ferris)