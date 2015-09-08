Sept 8 Slovakia stayed on course to qualify for Euro 2016 after playing out a goalless draw with Ukraine in Zilina on Tuesday that left them second in Group C with two matches remaining.

With the top two teams in the group qualifying automatically for the finals, Slovakia are two points behind Spain, who top the table with 21, and three clear of Ukraine in third.

Ukraine battled hard and were inches away from breaking the deadlock when Yevhen Konoplyanka curled a low shot just past the post after 10 minutes.

Ukraine keeper Andriy Pyatov was called into action seven minutes later, producing a superb save to deny Marek Hamsik's powerful effort from the edge of the area.

Striker Artem Kravets passed up Ukraine's best opportunity when he beat two defenders in the area but Tomas Hubocan got back to make a last-ditch tackle.

It was a physical encounter, dominated by tough tackles and the referee's whistle, and with so much riding on the outcome, both teams packed their defences and there was a lack of real chances. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; editing by Toby Davis)