ZILINA, Slovakia, Sept 8 Slovakia stayed on course to qualify for Euro 2016 after playing out a goalless draw at home to Ukraine on Tuesday that left them second in Group C with two matches remaining.

With the top two teams in the group qualifying automatically for the finals, Slovakia are two points behind Spain, who top the table with 21, and three clear of Ukraine in third.

The result means Slovakia need one win from their final games against Belarus and Luxembourg to guarantee their spot at the finals in France.

"We were forced to work hard as Ukraine looked dangerous in the first half and we had to be very careful," Slovakia captain Martin Skrtel said in a TV interview.

"We still have two games to ensure direct qualification for Euro 2016."

Ukraine battled hard and were inches away from breaking the deadlock when Yevhen Konoplyanka curled a low shot just past the post after 10 minutes.

Ukraine keeper Andriy Pyatov was called into action seven minutes later, producing a superb save to deny Marek Hamsik's powerful effort from the edge of the area.

Striker Artem Kravets passed up Ukraine's best opportunity when he beat two defenders in the area but Tomas Hubocan got back to make a last-ditch tackle.

It was a physical encounter, dominated by tough tackles and the referee's whistle, and with so much riding on the outcome, both teams packed their defences and there was a lack of real chances.

Ukraine face Macedonia and Spain in their last two encounters.

"The draw is not a good result for us and we really wanted to open the scoring," Ukraine coach Mykhaylo Fomenko told reporters.

"We had a bunch of good opportunities but these were not real goalscoring chances. I was surprised with many irrational decisions the players took like slowing down instead of bursting into attack or trying to outplay the opponents instead of passing." (Writing by Igor Nitsak; editing by Toby Davis)